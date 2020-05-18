|
C. Jane Harrison
Knoxville - C. Jane Harrison, born May 21, 1939 in Morristown, TN, passed away peacefully on May 16, 2020 at her home in Knoxville, TN after a long, hard fought battle with Alzheimer's. Jane grew up in Morristown, TN, graduating from Morristown High School in 1957. Jane attacked life with gusto. She was smart, outgoing, industrious, and talented. She was an exceptional athlete in swimming, basketball, softball, diving, golf, bowling and tennis. She was recognized by her classmates at MHS as Best All Around Girl and was voted to Who's Who. In addition to being a standout athlete, Jane was beautiful and popular, and was selected as Homecoming Queen her senior year. In recognition of her athletic achievements, Jane was inducted into the Morristown High School Sports Hall of Fame.
Jane received her undergraduate degree in Sociology from ETSU and then attended Memphis State University obtaining a master's degree in Vocational Rehabilitation. Her professional career included time with the TN Dept. of Vocational Rehabilitation and with Memphis State University as the Coordinator of Student Disability Services. Jane was kind and caring and she was an excellent problem solver for her vocational rehabilitation clients. While at Memphis State, she was on the President's Council for Americans with Disabilities. Jane was instrumental in providing guidance on specifications for handicap ramps which eventually became part of the landmark Americans with Disabilities Act (A.D.A.).
Jane married Joseph S. Harrison on October 5, 1979, and they settled together in Vienna, VA. Jane was an avid golfer and amateur pilot but was also highly skilled in many aspects of home construction and improvement and worked as a property manager in Vienna, VA. After Joe's retirement in 1993, the couple moved to south Knoxville where she became an excellent mason, finish carpenter and kitchen designer while restoring the home they purchased on West Lake Forest Drive.
Although Jane and Joe did not have children, she was a reliable source of support and encouragement for her nieces and nephews as they navigated life and grew into adulthood. Jane was spot on with an often-well-timed card or note with words of love, guidance and reassurance. Jane was beloved by her family and will be missed dearly.
Jane was preceded in death by her parents, George and Viola Harrison; her sister, Rochelle (Nils) Seberg, and brother Porter Harrison.
Jane is survived by her husband, Joseph S. Harrison; her brothers, Richard (Steve) Harrison of Alexandria, VA, and John (Sherry) Harrison of Morristown: sister in law Rachel (George) Morris of Simpsonville, SC; sister in law Peggy Harrison of Fredrick, MD; aunt Margaret Harrison of Morristown; nephews Scott (Flo) Harrison of Maryland, Eric Harrison and Clint (Kim) Harrison of Morristown; niece Amy Harrison Dudrow of Maryland; cousins Frank (Debra) Williams of Morristown; Johnny (Pam) Williams of Arkansas; Stan (Beverly) Williams of New Jersey; Phyllis McDaniels of Germantown; Bill (Ann) Harrison of Chattanooga; many other great nieces and nephews and extended family.
A celebration of life will be held on May 31, 2020 at 2pm at their home on West Lake Forest Drive.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the .
