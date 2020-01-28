|
|
C. John Morris
Knoxville - C. John Morris, age 80 of Knoxville, closed his eyes here and opened them in Glory! On January 26, 2020, he finished the race and gained his Heavenly reward. A faithful servant of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, John was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and brother, and an encouraging friend to all. He loved his country, serving as a Vietnam-era Army veteran. He loved beautiful music and sung bass in the Knoxville Choral Society and Tennessee Men's Chorale. He also appreciated fine art and architecture and enjoyed sketching churches and cathedrals he had visited around the world. He was a graduate of Fulton High School and the University of Tennessee and spent most of his career working for TVA and various contractors to DOE. He was a member and Sunday School teacher at Beaver Dam Baptist Church for more than 30 years and a member of Central Baptist Church, Fountain City. John always used his gifts and talents for the Lord.
Preceded in death by father Richard Marion Morris, mother Bonnie Faye Miller Morris, fathers-in-law Hamilton Taylor Beasley and J.C. Davis, mother-in-law Nancy Marie Beasley Davis, sister Jamie Faye Thompson, brothers-in-law David Beasley, Jack Fortenberry, Merl Solt, Norman Pleasant, sister-in-law Betty Fortenberry, and nephew Lindle Morris.
Survived by loving wife Barbara Ann Beasley Morris, beloved son Charles John (Chuck) Morris, Jr. (Wendi Love), beloved daughter Wendy Ann Morris West (Joey West), and cherished grandchildren Joseph Chase and Kyndra Rheanne West. Also survived by sisters Violette Solt Pleasant and Carole Morris, brothers Olin Morris (Sandi Morris), Ed Morris (Judy Morris), and Doug Morris (Sherry Fitzmorris), brother-in-law Clyde Thompson, sister-in-law Donna Beasley, and many beloved nieces and nephews.
A celebration service of John's life will be held at 7:00 pm Thursday, January 30, at Central Baptist Church, Fountain City, following receiving of friends from 5-7 pm, Reverend Ron Mouser officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Friday at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am interment service.
The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the nurses and doctors of Tennova North ICU. Donations to Central Baptist Church Music Ministry may be made in lieu of flowers.
Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 W Adair Dr. Knoxville, TN 37920 (865) 689-8888 www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020