|
|
C. Kane Slagle
Knoxville, TN
C. Kane Slagle, age 27, of Knoxville went to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday
evening, February 16, 2019 at Parkwest Medical Center after a short, but hard fought battle with a serious illness.
He was a talented and loving son and brother. Kane was a graduate of Bearden High School and Pellissippi State Community College. He was an avid music lover, off-shore fisherman and loved spending time with family, friends and his dog Maddie.
Kane is preceded in death by his grandparents Jim and Jean Slagle.
He is survived by his parents, Charlie and Susan Slagle; sister and brother-in-law, Emily and A.J. Fritts; grandparents, J. and Barbara Alexander all of Knoxville; paternal aunt, Jenny (Jeff) Hines of Hickory, NC; paternal uncle, Frank (Deanna) Slagle of Knoxville; maternal aunts, Anne (Johnny) Rochester and Carolyn (Ken) Fellhoelter all of Knoxville; and several cousins, CJ (Jenny) Hines and Tucker (Lauren) Hines, all of Hickory, NC, Jay (Kelci) Slagle, Laura Slagle, Mary Alex (Michael) Gary, Sara (Danny) Adams, Casey Fellhoelter, and Aaron Fellhoelter, all of Knoxville .
A private graveside service will be held with Rev. Brad Brinson officiating.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 20th at Two Rivers Church of Loudon County with Rev. Chris Jessen officiating.
The family will receive friends after the service.
In Lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Two Rivers Church Student Ministries, 275 Harrison Lane, Lenoir City, TN 37772.
Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike is serving the Slagle family. www.clickfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019