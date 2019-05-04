|
C. R. "Buster" Hollingsworth
Knoxville, TN
C.R. "Buster" Hollingsworth age 100, of Knoxville, passed away on May 2, 2019 after a long and robust life. He was a member of Fountain City Presbyterian Church.
Husband of 67 years of Sara Hugh Rimmer. Loving father of Sara Gillum. Cherished grandfather of Mike and Greg Gillum and Great Grandfather of Natalie Gillum. Uncle to David, Gerald and Roger Hollingsworth, Susanne Meredith and Judy Maier.
He was preceded in death by his father, David Edward Hollingsworth; his mother, Sally Fox Hollingsworth; his brothers, Leon, James, Auldrich and Shannon; and his sister, Vivian Easley.
He was born October 4, 1918 in Washburn, TN. His family moved to Knoxville in the 1920s where Buster worked in the family grocery business and attended Knoxville High School. He began a long career with the telephone company when he joined Bell Telephone System in 1936. He worked to build the communications infrastructure of Oak Ridge prior to joining the military in 1944. He served in the United States Navy on board the USS General C.G. Morton in the Pacific before his honorable discharge in 1946.
Buster returned to East Tennessee to continue his 44 year career with Bell Telephone System. He worked to install and maintain phones around Knoxville and made lifelong friends in the process.
Perhaps due to his longevity, but more likely due to his
outgoing nature, it was rare for him to not be greeted by a familiar face when about town. He enjoyed people and he enjoyed animals with his cat, Black serving as a bookend to at least five Wire Fox Terriers who were his companions over the years.
Buster was a tinkerer and had the patience to maintain a fleet of chainsaws, blowers, weed eaters, mowers and even a 1952 Ford Tractor. He was a late blooming musician having taken up the clarinet and saxophone in recent years. He was a UT fan but no fan of UT Football post 1998! He was a foodie before there was such a thing and was more focused on beans and cornbread than anything fancy. He was a philanthropist having supported East Tennessee Children's Hospital, among other beneficiaries, over the years. Buster was a beloved family man and he was a friend.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to East Tennessee Children's Hospital.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 4 to May 5, 2019