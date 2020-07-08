1/1
C. Wayne Burkett
C. Wayne Burkett

Knoxville - C. Wayne Burkett age 62 of Knoxville, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020 after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. He was employed by the Knox County Sheriff's office as a court officer for Judge Geoff Emery and also an employee of Mynatt Funeral Home. Member of Beaver Ridge Masonic Lodge #366 F & AM serving as Worshipful Master this year. Member of the Knoxville Scottish Rite and KCCH. He was a Past Potentate of Kerbela Shriners and currently serving as the Recorder. Member of the Kerbela Motor Corp. Past KOFU of the Royal Order of WEFTS. He was an advisor and honorary member of the Demolay Legion of Honor. He was also a member of Churchwell Ave Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by his parents Clell and Louise Burkett, sister and brother-in-law, Gail and Earl Shelton, father-in-law and mother-in-law Neal and Boots Coram. He is survived by his wife of 30 years who was the love of his life, Sheri (Coram) Burkett, daughter Madison Burkett who was the light of his life, Matthew Rose who was like a son to him, sister and brother-in-law Judy and Dan Noel, as well as several nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and more friends than we could possibly list.

A celebration of Wayne's life and masonic service will be held on Sunday, July 19th, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Kerbela Shrine Center, Pastor Ken Link officiating. Wayne lived his life serving and giving to others through his work with Shriners so the family request in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Shriners Hospitals for Children c/o Kerbela Shrine Center, 315 Mimosa Ave, Knoxville, TN 37902. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 8 to Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Kerbela Shrine Center
Funeral services provided by
Mynatt Funeral Home Inc Fountain City Chapel
2829 Rennoc Rd
Knoxville, TN 37918
(865) 688-2331
