Calday A. Wyrick, Sr.Corryton - Calday A. Wyrick, Sr.-age 94 of Corryton passed away peacefully Friday morning, September 11, 2020 at U. T. Medical Center. The family would like to thank the hospital's E. R. and 7th floor cardiovascular unit for the loving care of our daddy. He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Corryton and was an Army Veteran of World War II. Preceded in death by wife, Mildred Turner Wyrick and son, Paul Wyrick; parents, Hobert and Annie Wyrick and several siblings.Survivors: children, Edith Tadlock; Calday A. Wyrick, Jr. (Diane); Jan (Ron) Brady; Gary (Janice); David (Carol); Roger (Lori); siblings, Cliff, Cleo Lee, Robert and Audie. Several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren. A host of nieces, nephews along with a host of friends.Friends may call at their convenience 12 Noon till 6 P.M. Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet 1:45 P.M. Monday September 14, 2020 at Sharp Cemetery, Highway 370, Luttrell for a 2 P.M. graveside service, Rev. Tim Inklebarger officiating. Military graveside service will be conducted by Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Tri-County Veterans Honor Guard, P.O. Box 362, Maynardville, Tennessee 37807. Pallbearers: Stacy Tadlock, Rodney Smallen, Christopher Wyrick, Arthur Wyrick, Aaron Wyrick, Cris Wyrick. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.