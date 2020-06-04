Gone way too soon...
Caleb Eugene Gaston
Knoxville - Caleb Eugene Gaston, of Knoxville, TN, passed away May 27, 2020 following an extended illness. Born February 26, 1981, he was instantly loving, caring, and protective. He would carry these traits throughout his life. A graduate of Central High School, Class of 1999, Caleb was a stellar athlete setting long standing records in track and field and football. Caleb worked as a Sales Manager at Kimball's Jewelers.
He loved family gatherings, watching his sons compete and hitting the open road on his motorcycle.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, James L. Layne, Sr., and brother, Jamaral Gaston.
Survived by his devoted wife, Jennifer Gaston; children, Caleb, Bryson, Jaylen, Maleah and Braden; mother, Felicia (Andre) Blake; dad, Victor (Darla) Smith, Jr.; brothers, David (Sarrah) Gaston, Victor (JaMia) Smith III, Antonio (Ashley) Minor, Chad Jackson; sisters, Daleshia Smith and Chonda Smith; grandmother, Floraine Layne; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sunday, June 7, 2020, a drive -by memorial will take place at Central High School, 5321 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, beginning at 10:00 a.m. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19) In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital. The website is www.ETCH.com and click on "In Memory of Caleb Gaston." There will be an ETCH donation basket on site during the drive-by memorial as well. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
Knoxville - Caleb Eugene Gaston, of Knoxville, TN, passed away May 27, 2020 following an extended illness. Born February 26, 1981, he was instantly loving, caring, and protective. He would carry these traits throughout his life. A graduate of Central High School, Class of 1999, Caleb was a stellar athlete setting long standing records in track and field and football. Caleb worked as a Sales Manager at Kimball's Jewelers.
He loved family gatherings, watching his sons compete and hitting the open road on his motorcycle.
Preceded in death by his grandfather, James L. Layne, Sr., and brother, Jamaral Gaston.
Survived by his devoted wife, Jennifer Gaston; children, Caleb, Bryson, Jaylen, Maleah and Braden; mother, Felicia (Andre) Blake; dad, Victor (Darla) Smith, Jr.; brothers, David (Sarrah) Gaston, Victor (JaMia) Smith III, Antonio (Ashley) Minor, Chad Jackson; sisters, Daleshia Smith and Chonda Smith; grandmother, Floraine Layne; a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Sunday, June 7, 2020, a drive -by memorial will take place at Central High School, 5321 Jacksboro Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, beginning at 10:00 a.m. During this time, we will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID-19) In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to East Tennessee Children's Hospital. The website is www.ETCH.com and click on "In Memory of Caleb Gaston." There will be an ETCH donation basket on site during the drive-by memorial as well. Professional services provided by Patton Funeral Home 1-800-824-8283 or www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.