Caleb Thomas Newberry
Knoxville - Caleb Thomas Newberry, passed gently and peacefully into the arms of Jesus shortly after his birth. He is the son of Caleb and Cydnee Newberry and the brother of Laklyn Newberry. Caleb also leaves behind his grandparents, Jeff and DeAnna Harrell (Mimi and Popi) and Donna Sisson; also many aunts, uncles and cousins. Family will receive friends in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, Wednesday, August 7, 2019 from 12:30pm until 1:30pm with a funeral service to follow at 1:30pm. Reverend Carl Brock officiating. Family will proceed in procession following the service to Sherwood Memorial Gardens for an interment service. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Aug. 5, 2019