|
|
Callie Ryan Jordan
Sweetwater - Callie Ryan Jordan met her divine appointment with our Savior Jesus Christ on June 28th 2019 while serving in Mexico on a mission trip. Her bright smile, loving spirit and positive outlook will be the memories we cling to most from her 15 years on this earth.
Callie is awaiting the arrival of her parents, Matthew and Amanda Jordan of Sweetwater, TN, her grandparents Andy and Ramona of Live Oak, FL, Susan and Doyle Coldwell of Riceville, TN, Eddie and Sheree Jackson of New Market, TN, Alfreda Trotter of Athens, TN and an abundance of precious great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Callie was extraordinary in many ways. But the truth is, she was simply being faithful and obedient to her calling in the normal Christian life. Walking out her faith, one day at a time, no fanfare, just following Jesus moment by moment.
For those of us who also follow Christ, we know these things. We know that God revealed His love for her and that one day she believed in Jesus as the living Son of God who was the only person in history qualified by nature and works to pay the price for our sin, forgive every one of us of the just eternal punishment for our transgressions against God, and give us the gift of eternal life and that He accomplished that impossible feat through His obedience to His Father all the way through His sacrificial death, burial, and resurrection.
We know that Callie's obedience and faith led her to join this mission team, and her obedience cost her life. And that gift, that laying down of herself for the sake of another is what her life is about.
1 John 3. 16 says, "By this we know love, because He laid down His life for us. And we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren." This is Callie, and we celebrate her life and what our loving Father continues to do through her life and death. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Suwannee Baptist Association C/O the Callie Jordan Memorial Scholarship for Missions.
Funeral services will be held at Fairview Baptist Tabernacle Church on Sunday July 7th, 2019 with visitation from 4:00-7:00 with the service to follow with Pastor: Johnny Carr officiating. Graveside service and interment will be conducted on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 6:00P.M. in the Jordan Family Cemetery, in Live Oak, Fl. Kyker Funeral Homes Sweetwater in charge of local arrangements. www.kykerfuneralhomes.com and Daniels Funeral Home and Crematory in Live Oak, Fl., in charge of local arrangements.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 6, 2019