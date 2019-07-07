Services
Berry Highland South
9010 SIMPSON RD
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 573-7300
More Obituaries for Calvin Mikels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Mikels


1949 - 2019
Calvin Mikels Obituary
Calvin Mikels

Knoxville - Calvin D. Mikels, age 70 of Knoxville, went to his Heavenly home on July 4, 2019 while surrounded by his loving family. He was a Christian and a gospel singer for many years. Calvin was preceded in death by his parents, George and Marcella Mikels. He is survived by his loving wife of forty years, Linda; sons, Doug and Terry Mikels, Steven (Melissa) Spears; daughter, Stephanie (Keith) Beeler; eight grandchildren; three great grandchildren; a host of special cousins. At Calvin's request he will be cremated. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the family at www.berryhighlandsouth.com

Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 7, 2019
