Calvin Wright
1946 - 2020
Calvin Wright

Andersonville - Calvin Wright, age 73, passed away October 4, 2020 at his home. He was born December 8, 1946 in Knoxville, TN, graduated from Bearden High School in 1964 and then from East Tennessee State University in 1969 with a BS degree in Business Management and Accounting. He worked as Vice President of Operations for Giant Food Markets of Kingsport for 15 years until they were purchased by Food Lion. He then owned and operated Wrights Country Cuisine restaurant in Kingsport for 20 years. He also owned and operated Damon's Bar and Grill for 5 years. After the restaurant business, he worked for Goodwill Industries as retail manager and later as Executive Director for the Downtown Kingsport Association. Calvin moved to Knoxville in 2010 to live and take care of his mother at Norris Lake who lived to be 101 and after her death he started working full time for his brother at Wright's Cafeteria in Knoxville. He was very active in the community most of his life serving in the Kingsport and Clinton Civitan Clubs for over 45 years and proudly represented the clubs as Governor of the Appalachian District. In the past, he was involved with the Chamber of Commerce and United Way. He was a good son to his parents. He enjoyed his family time with his brother and sister. They always remained close. His brother David was his lifetime best friend. He enjoyed traveling with him and working with him until the end of his life. He finished his life with the ultimate experience of seeing a U.T. football game from the skybox. He loved going to the ballgames with all his family for over 50 years. Preceded in death by parents, J.B. Wright and Ella Mae Wright of Knoxville. Survived by daughters, Sonja Lee (Paul), Stephanie Williams (Terry), Christine Wright; son, Calvin Wright, Jr.; brother, David Wright (Donna); sister, Janice Kelley (Jerry); seven grandchildren, several nieces and nephews; best friend, and racket ball player John Kestner and beloved girlfriend, Jean Walker. Visitation will be Saturday at Weaver's Chapel from 4:00-7:00 pm with service to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Civitan Clubs of Kingsport and Clinton. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921




Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
OCT
10
Service
07:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
8655883868
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weaver Funeral Home

1 entry
October 6, 2020
With deepest sympathy, you are in our thoughts and prayers.
The Staff of Weaver Funeral Home
