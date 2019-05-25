|
Cameron Eli Smith
Maynardville, TN
Cameron Eli "Cam" Smith-age 20 of the Big Ridge Community of Union County left us too soon to be with the Lord Wednesday morning, May 22, 2019. Cam was saved at the age of nine alongside his sister, Reagan at Milan Baptist Church. He then attended and joined Walnut Grove Baptist Church. Cam was a great son, brother, uncle and friend who was a blast to be around and his laughter was contagious. Cams love and compassion for sports was unmatched.
Preceded in death by grandparents, Herman and Kay Smith, Sally Smith and Jim Nix. Survivors: Parents, Donnie (Jennifer); Teresa (Jeff); siblings, Matthew (Danielle), Courtney (Caleb), Reagan (Cody), Stephen, Mark (Hayley), Ava and Isaac; grandmother, Irene; niece and nephews, Logan, Harper and Waylon. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and girlfriend, Breanna Dunsmore. Cam also left behind countless friends.
The family will receive friends 4-7 P.M. Sunday, May 26, 2019 with funeral service to follow at 7 P.M. Sunday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Josh Jones, Rev. Stevie Williams officiating with music by Walnut Grove Youth Choir. Interment 2 P.M. Monday, May 27, 2019, New Loyston Memorial Gardens, Andersonville. Family and friends will meet the funeral home at 12:30 P.M. to proceed to the cemetery. Pallbearers: Matt Smith, Stephen Wynn, Austyn Dunsmore, Cody Grace, Chris Nix, Nathan Smith, Isaac Wilson. Honorary Pallbearers: Dustin Lefevere, Caleb Wynn, Logan Sweeney, Colton Smith, Mark Carroll. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 25 to May 26, 2019