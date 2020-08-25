1/1
Cameron Ivon Terry
Cameron Ivon Terry

Cameron Ivon Terry, age 42 received his heavenly wings on August 20, 2020 at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge, TN. Born September 20, 1977 in Chicago Illinois

Preceded in death by Mother: Rose Denise Terry; Sister, Quinn LeAnn Terry; Grandparents, Anna Lee (Sligh) Groves, Esco B. Groves, Sue Willie Terry, Emerson Lee

He is survived by Father, Gregory (Lavetter) Terry; Sons, Dominiquie Ivon Terry, Deaarius, Kobe and Laron Revels; Daughter, Halie Revels; Brother, Arthur Myers; Step Brother, Donald (Katharina) Snead; Aunts, Yvonne Williams-McMilan, and Betty Murray; Uncle, Howard Terry; Great Aunt, Rebecca(Sligh) Gillette; former wife, Shervena Terry, and a Large Host of God Children, Family and Friends to numerous to mention.

Thursday, August 28, 2020, family and friends may view from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm at Unity Mortuary 1425 McCalla Ave, Knoxville TN 37915. Social distancing and face masks are required. Private Services to follow. We will remain in compliance with the Governor's Executive Order #17 (COVID- ). Arrangments made with integrity by Unity Mortuary.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Unity Mortuary
1425 McCalla Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37915
(865) 637-8811
