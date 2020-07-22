1/1
Cameron Justin Pilkey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Cameron's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cameron Justin Pilkey

Knoxville, TN - Cameron Justin Pilkey passed away unexpectedly July 18, 2020 at the age of 27. He is survived by his mother and father, Melissa Schrift and Keith Pilkey; his brother, Quinn Pilkey; his long-term partner, Taylor Fuller; and the grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins in his life. Cameron graduated from the University of Tennessee with a degree in biomedical engineering and worked as a consultant at Perfect Serve in Knoxville, TN. Cameron will be celebrated for the rest of our lives for his gentle soul, large heart, sly wit, curly hair, and love of art, music and film. Cameron knew love and was loved by all of those whose lives he touched. In lieu of flowers and cards, his family is asking for donations to the animal shelter where he and Taylor adopted their dog, Mona. Going into the shelter for a healthy, young schnauzer, they left with a 10 year old, obese, asthmatic, chihuahua with the spirit of a bulldog. Her full name, DemonaLisa, reflects the beauty Cameron and Taylor found in her. Donations can be made in Cameron's name to the Young-Williams Animal Center athttps://young-williams.org/donations/ or at 3201 Division Street, Knoxville, TN 37919.

Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865) 6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 22 to Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremation Options, Inc.
233 S. Peters Road
Knoxville, TN 37923
865-693-2273
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Cremation Options, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved