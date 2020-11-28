Campbell Phillips Baker
Land O'Lakes - Baker, Campbell Phillips - age 13, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the 4-G Ranch in Land O'Lakes, Florida. Campbell was born on September 5, 2007 in Knoxville. He had attended the Episcopal School of Knoxville, and was currently a seventh grader at Webb School. Campbell was all boy, he loved everything to do with the outdoors, hunting, fishing, being on the lake, playing sports, and anything to be with family. His favorite places were Lake Santeetlah, Daytona Beach Shores, and the 4-G Ranch. Campbell hated math and art but found much comfort in a good Wendy's Double Dave. He was full of life and lived it to the fullest. Campbell was preceded in death by his Great grandparents, William Ted Phillips, Sr.; Bill and Edna Snider; Joann Lambright. Campbell is survived by his parents, Kelly Baker Henderson and Husband Chip, Jamey Daryl Baker and wife Angela; sister, Mary Charles Henderson; bonus sisters, Michelle Torrence and husband Chris, Katie Henderson; bonus brother, Sam Whitson; great grandmother, Avis Phillips; grandparents, Lesa Whitson and husband Handy, Lowell Snider and wife Jeanie; Roberta and Chuck Henderson, Denise and Russell Davis; aunts and uncles, Chelsey Snider Vaughan and husband Jackson, Bart (Bat Sniper) Snider and Deani Barnes, Letty and Brian Dolin, Ginger Baker; cousins, Hudson Snider, Patton Vaughan, Mason Klaehn, Darby, Lon, Dusty, and Cory Snider, Blaine and Luke Dolin, Tyler Baker; dear friends, Todd Carpenter and Saylor Carpenter, and Brandon Smith. There will be a funeral on Tuesday at 11:00 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Defur officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Campbell's name may be made to KARM, Cokesbury Manna House, or Young Williams Animal Shelter. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com