1/1
Campbell Phillips Baker
2007 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Campbell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Campbell Phillips Baker

Land O'Lakes - Baker, Campbell Phillips - age 13, passed away on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at the 4-G Ranch in Land O'Lakes, Florida. Campbell was born on September 5, 2007 in Knoxville. He had attended the Episcopal School of Knoxville, and was currently a seventh grader at Webb School. Campbell was all boy, he loved everything to do with the outdoors, hunting, fishing, being on the lake, playing sports, and anything to be with family. His favorite places were Lake Santeetlah, Daytona Beach Shores, and the 4-G Ranch. Campbell hated math and art but found much comfort in a good Wendy's Double Dave. He was full of life and lived it to the fullest. Campbell was preceded in death by his Great grandparents, William Ted Phillips, Sr.; Bill and Edna Snider; Joann Lambright. Campbell is survived by his parents, Kelly Baker Henderson and Husband Chip, Jamey Daryl Baker and wife Angela; sister, Mary Charles Henderson; bonus sisters, Michelle Torrence and husband Chris, Katie Henderson; bonus brother, Sam Whitson; great grandmother, Avis Phillips; grandparents, Lesa Whitson and husband Handy, Lowell Snider and wife Jeanie; Roberta and Chuck Henderson, Denise and Russell Davis; aunts and uncles, Chelsey Snider Vaughan and husband Jackson, Bart (Bat Sniper) Snider and Deani Barnes, Letty and Brian Dolin, Ginger Baker; cousins, Hudson Snider, Patton Vaughan, Mason Klaehn, Darby, Lon, Dusty, and Cory Snider, Blaine and Luke Dolin, Tyler Baker; dear friends, Todd Carpenter and Saylor Carpenter, and Brandon Smith. There will be a funeral on Tuesday at 11:00 at Cokesbury United Methodist Church with Rev. Steve Defur officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Campbell's name may be made to KARM, Cokesbury Manna House, or Young Williams Animal Shelter. Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.rosemortuary.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Cokesbury United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved