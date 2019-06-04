|
|
Canaan Curtis Masterson, infant son of Andrew & Julia Masterson, passed away Friday, May 31, 2019 at Fort Sanders Regional Medical Center. Cannan was miraculously born alive where he rested comfortably in the arms of his Mom and Dad before passing away peacefully and graciously into the arms of Jesus.
Survivors include: Brother, Archer; Sister, Everly; Grandparents, Curtis & Lisa Cook and Gary & Martha Masterson; Great-Grandmother, Sara Cook; Aunts & Uncles, Justin Cook, Jarred & Candice Cook & daughter Eliza, Adam Masterson, Beth & Mikey Scripa & children Max, Gus, and Phoebe.
Funeral service will be at 7:00 PM, Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Smith Chapel with Rev. Jim Whedbee officiating. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on June 4, 2019