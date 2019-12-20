|
Carl A. Smith
Lenoir City - Carl A. Smith age 83 of Lenoir City passed away Thursday, December 19, 2019 at his home. He was a member of First Presbyterian Church Lenoir City. Carl served on various committees and boards in the County and was a lifelong farmer. Preceded in death by his daughter, Tonya Smith; parents, Tom and Edith Smith and brothers: Herbert, Claude and Leon Smith. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, JoAnne Smith; son and daughter-in-law, Brad and Sherie Smith; daughter, Kim Smith; grandsons, Logan Smith (Karisa) and Hunter Smith; great-granddaughter, Allana Smith; brother, Robert Smith; sisters, Betty Ruth Dockery and Louella Mode; many nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, December 21st at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with Rev. Edward Umbach officiating. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday at the Pine Grove Cemetery for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blessings Box @First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 52, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019