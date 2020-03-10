Services
Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel
6200 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37919
(865) 588-8578
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Taylor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl A. Taylor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl A. Taylor Obituary
Carl A. Taylor

Knoxville - Carl A. Taylor, Age 87, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was a member of Sought Out Ministries Christian Center. Carl had a great sense of humor and loved outdoors, and animals. He loved his family most of all.

He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Diane Taylor.

Carl is survived by sisters Mary, Nellie, Ruth and Margaret; son, Carl Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Joni Taylor. He leaves to mourn his passing daughter-in-law, Rosalind Taylor; granddaughters, Bianca J Elliott, Fatima (Greg) Moore, Rosalind (Victor) Horace; grandson Carl (Debrea) E. Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and friends.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12 from 12:30 - 1:00 pm at Sought Out Ministries Church with a Funeral Service to Follow. Family and friends will then travel in procession for the interment at New Gray Cemetery.

Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -