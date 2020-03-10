|
Carl A. Taylor
Knoxville - Carl A. Taylor, Age 87, passed away on March 9, 2020. He was a member of Sought Out Ministries Christian Center. Carl had a great sense of humor and loved outdoors, and animals. He loved his family most of all.
He was preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Diane Taylor.
Carl is survived by sisters Mary, Nellie, Ruth and Margaret; son, Carl Taylor, Jr.; daughter, Joni Taylor. He leaves to mourn his passing daughter-in-law, Rosalind Taylor; granddaughters, Bianca J Elliott, Fatima (Greg) Moore, Rosalind (Victor) Horace; grandson Carl (Debrea) E. Taylor; a host of nieces, nephews, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and friends.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 12 from 12:30 - 1:00 pm at Sought Out Ministries Church with a Funeral Service to Follow. Family and friends will then travel in procession for the interment at New Gray Cemetery.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020