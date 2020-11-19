1/1
Carl B.(Carlie) Kitts
Carl B.(Carlie) Kitts

Maynardville - Carl B. (Carlie) Kitts-age 65 of Maynardville went to be with the Lord Thursday, November 19, 2020 at his home. He as a member of Hubbs Grove Baptist Church and a retired Union County Deputy Sheriff. Preceded in death by parents, Carl and Tilda Bell Kitts; brother, Richard Kitts.

Survived by children, Corbin and Keaton; brother, Earl Kitts; sisters, Karen (Bobby) Savage; Becky Bailey; sister-in-law, Kathy Kitts; nieces, Carrie (Brian) Archer; Kendahl Tolliver, Robyn Kitts, Samantha (Brandon) Lane; Ashley (Jesse) England; nephew, Dalton (McKayla) Bailey along with a host of great-nieces and nephews. Special friend, Jim Greene.

The family will receive friends 6-8 P.M. Saturday, November 21, 2020 with funeral service to follow at 8 P.M. Saturday, Cooke-Campbell Mortuary Chapel, Rev. Eddie Muncey officiating with music by the Williams Family. Interment 2 P.M. Sunday, November 22, 2020, Monroe Cemetery, Maynardville. Family and friends will meet at the funeral home by 1:15 P.M. Sunday for the procession. Pallbearers: Jim Greene, Danny Wayne Collins, Keith Nease, Michael Buckner, Dalton Bailey, Jason Kitts, Wayne Cole, Jackie Nicley. Honorary Pallbearers: Past and present employees of the Union County Sheriff's Department. Arrangements by Cooke-Campbell Mortuary, Maynardville.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
NOV
21
Funeral service
08:00 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
NOV
22
Visitation
01:15 PM
Cooke-Campbell Mortuary
NOV
22
Interment
02:00 PM
Monroe Cemetery
