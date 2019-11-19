|
|
Carl Burtis
Oak Ridge - Carl Alfred Burtis, Jr. (Cab) passed away on Friday, November 15 after a courageous battle with brain cancer. He is survived by his wife of sixty years Marvel; daughter Linda Rice and husband David; daughter Lisa Burtis and granddaughter Lindsey Burtis-Fuller; granddaughter Kristen Anthony and husband Joey; and son-in-law Jack Fuller and wife Tracy. He also leaves treasured brothers Dick Burtis and Michael Marsh, cousin Haney Burtis, nephews, nieces, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and Carl Sr., and daughter Laura.
Although born in Flagstaff, AZ, Cab grew up in Montrose, Colorado and was proud to consider himself a Coloradan. His favorite stories were of his small town exploits with his brother Dick and cousin Haney. Fireworks played heavily in his tales along with flame-jumping bicycles, hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and skiing. He made life-long friends in Montrose that were by his side for 82 years. He attended Colorado State where he met his best friend and future wife, Marvel, and joined the Sigma Chi Fraternity. After graduating and marrying in 1959, he eventually moved his young family to Indiana where he earned a Masters and Ph.D. in Biochemistry at Purdue. Again, the friends he made were life-long.
Although Cab worked at Varian Aerograph in Walnut Creek, CA and CDC in Atlanta, Oak Ridge National Laboratory was his home. In 2011, he retired after forty years of service. Cab was active in two clinical chemistry societies as president of the AACC and vice-president of the IFCC. Again, life-long friends were made, but this time worldwide. Career highlights included editing the Tietz Textbook of Clinical Chemistry, designing several blood analyzers including one for the space shuttle, and earning an honorary doctorate from Purdue in 2005. He was brilliant at his job, but his honesty, integrity, sense of humor, generosity, and kindness made him who he was. Cab was a family man who led by example. At age 62, he opened his home and his heart to a granddaughter. It was a defining moment for the family that brought much love and happiness.
Fond early memories of our dad include San Francisco in the 1960's, picnics and hiking in the Smokies, road races in Atlanta, and water skiing on Melton Hill. He loved animals, gardening, and the theatre. He enjoyed waking the family to loud music on St. Patrick's Day and on the Indianapolis 500 race day. He had a love of travel that he shared with his family. His most memorable trips usually included thousands of miles in a car with as many sites as possible. His goal was to get us to all 50 states.
Cab brought us all great joy but with great joy comes great sorrow. He's left a hole in our lives that can't be filled. Thank you Dad. You're the best.
Friends will be received at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 23 at Grace Lutheran Church in Oak Ridge with a Celebration of Life service following at 11:00. In lieu of flowers please take yourselves to breakfast in celebration Cab's life. It was his favorite meal of the day. Special thanks to Caris Healthcare and NHC of Oak Ridge for your excellent care of both Cab and his family. An on-line guest book can be signed at www.weatherfordmortuary.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019