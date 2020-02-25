|
Carl C. Haynes, Jr.
Corryton - Carl C. Haynes Jr., 80, passed away at his home Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He went to Heaven peacefully after a lengthy battle with cardiac, circulatory and respiratory issues in the aftermath of a 2016 heart attack.
Carl was a faithful Christian and 40+ year member of Beaver Dam Baptist Church where he served as an usher and sometime Sunday School teacher. He was ordained as a Deacon at Lonsdale Baptist before moving to Halls and BDBC.
A devoted and steadfast husband of 57 years to wife, Charlotte. He was a dedicated and loving father to children, Michael, Lisa (Neil) Rasor, Gregory (Kendra) and Matthew (Renee) as well as a doting grandfather to Abigail, Camden and Christopher.
Carl was a United States Army Veteran, serving active duty and reserves from 1957 to 1964.
In 1971, he co-founded and operated Southeast Termite and Pest Control and built the business into the largest family owned pest control company in the Knoxville/East TN area. After his ardent and unwavering devotion to faith and family, his work ethic defined him as he routinely worked 6 days/week even as his health began to decline. As an employer, he was loved and admired. Several of his employees have logged more than 20 years with the company.
A simple man by nature, he treasured family time with his children and grandchildren in the summertime, around the pool, at his home in Corryton. Family gatherings and dinner outings were frequent- no holiday or calendar date was too small. These traditionally ended with friendly- but competitive!- board and card games. He and Charlotte normally spent their leisure time traveling to the Bahamas 3-5 times per year with close friends.
Carl was an avid sports fan, closely following the Tennessee Volunteers and Atlanta Braves. As a TV watching fan, he also enjoyed golf and NASCAR. Carl also looked forward to playing the occasional round of golf.
He grew up in Lonsdale as the youngest of 3 sons to Sarah Frances Haynes Ford. He graduated from Rule High School in 1957 and was always proud to be from that community.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Sarah, and father, Carl Sr.; stepfather, Herbert Ford; and brothers, Paul and Ray. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren as well as several nieces and nephews.
Receiving of friends will be Thursday, February 27th from 5:00-7:00pm at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home 2300 Adair Dr. in Knoxville. A Celebration of Life Memorial to immediately follow at 7:00pm. Graveside services will take place Friday, February 28th at 1:00pm at Greenwood Cemetery 3500 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, meeting at Berry Lynnhurst Funeral Home for procession at 12:30pm. Condolences may be offered at www.berrylynnhurst.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020