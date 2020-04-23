Services
Carl Cleo Rogers Obituary
Carl Cleo Rogers

Lenoir City - Carl Cleo Rogers - age 75 of Lenoir City passed away April 23, 2020. Cleo was of the Baptist faith. He was a retired heavy equipment operator. Preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Amy Rogers; siblings, Earl Rogers Jr., Joann Turpin, Kenneth Rogers, Michael Rogers, Marvin Rogers, and Jerry Rogers. He is survived by his children: Barbara, Wayne and Robert; siblings: Thelma Young, Allen Rogers, Mary Arthur, Betty Farmer, Billy Rogers, Brenda Aikens, and Jeff Rogers; many nieces, nephews, and cousins. Friends may come by Click Funeral Home on Saturday between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Family and friends will gather at 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 26th in the Woodlawn Cemetery in Lenoir City for graveside services. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the . Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut Street, Lenoir City is in charge of arrangements. clickfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
