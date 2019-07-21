|
|
Carl Collins
Knoxville - Carl Robert Collins, age 89 of Fountain City, passed away 4:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18, 2019 at Beverly Park Place Health and Rehab. He was a member of Living Waters Baptist Church. He was also a United States Army Veteran and served in the Korean War. He is survived by wife Pansy Collins and sister Hazel Helton of Tazewell Tennessee. The family will receive friends from 3:00-5:00 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Mynatt Funeral Home Fountain City Chapel. A service will follow at 5:00 p.m. with Rev. Mike Greene and Rev. Randy Gault officiating. Family and friends will meet at 10:45 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Highland Memorial Cemetery on Sutherland Avenue for an 11:00 a.m. graveside service with full Military Honors provided by the East Tennessee Veterans Honor Guard. Online condolences may be left at www.mynattfh.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on July 21, 2019