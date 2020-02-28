|
Dr. Carl Dean Sikkema,
Knoxville - Dr. Carl Dean Sikkema, age 82 of Knoxville, passed away February 28, 2020 with his family by his side. Carl was a member of Redemption Church for 24 years (where he served on the prayer team and loved to volunteer for different ministry opportunities as the needs arose). He was retired from TVA. He was a wonderful and loving father & grandfather who enjoyed going to Fontana with his family. Carl was an excellent story and joke teller with a very special laugh. Carl is preceded in death by his wife Beverly Jean Sikkema; and former wife Dotty Ketzenberg. He is survived by children Valerie Sikkema Palmer (Wade), Yvonne Orosa (Joel), Tanya Carey (Dave), Dale Sikkema (Mo), Vanessa Grimes (Scott), Cheryl Brimner, Eddie Brimner (Tina), Dorese Mauterer (Steve), Ronnie Brimner (Pam), Jacque Clowers (Tim); grandchildren Kevin, Bryson, Ryan, Christine, Peter, Timothy, Nicholas, Geoffrey, Dale Jr., Isaac, Ken, Zach, Bryana, Bryan, Alexandra, Victoria, Stuart, Trey, Samantha, Trent, Darby, Reese, Luke, Chris and Kaitlyn; many great-grandchildren; siblings Ron Sikkema (Phyllis), Ethel Azariah and Phil Sikkema (Joan); sisters-in-law Cheryl Sterling and Kim Bingaman (Alan); and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Monday, March 2, 2020 from 11:00am to 1:00pm at Mynatt Funeral Home Halls Chapel. Funeral service to follow. Following service, family and friends will proceed to Bookwalter Cemetery for interment. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators (https://www.wycliffe.org/donate).Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences for the Sikkema family may be expressed at www.mynattfh.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2020