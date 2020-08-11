1/1
Carl E. Richgels
Carl E. Richgels

Carl E. Richgels, age 95 of the Tellico Village Community, Loudon Tennessee passed away August 9, 2020. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, he made all who crossed his path feel seen, understood and valued.

Carl was born and raised on a farm in Highland, Wisconsin, served in the Navy during WWII and graduated from University of Wisconsin's School of Agriculture. After graduation, he married his beloved, Mille Meyers and began a lifelong sales management career in the farm chemical industry. Carl and Mille raised their eight children in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Virginia. When Mille passed away in 1977, Carl's focus became raising his four younger children.

Blessed with two great loves in his life, Carl married Patricia (Pat) Sharkey in 1982. Together they traveled, cared for their families and made homes (and countless friends) in Virginia, Ohio, Minnesota, New Jersey, North Carolina and ultimately, Tennessee.

Described by many as a one-in-a-million guy, Carl's warm laugh, sense of wonder and appreciation for the small things in life set him apart and brought out the best in others. Carl's passions were his family, golf (score beating his age), playing cards (stealing the deal), gardening (always the best yard on the block), University of Wisconsin sports of any kind (go Badgers!) and the Green Bay Packers (he even passed this on to a few of his grandkids).

In addition to Mille, he is preceded in death by his grandson, Jack Ahern. Carl is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Patricia; 101 year old brother Dan Richgels; children Jane (Armando) Berriz, Bill (Kathy) Richgels, Jeff Richgels, Chris(Nancy) Richgels, Kathleen (Tim) Ahern, Carrie (Kirk) Jackson , Tom (Missy) Richgels, Patrick(Monica) Richgels; grandchildren Jenna Ellis (Mike), Melissa Dinslage(John), John Patrick Richgels(Diana), Kevin Richgels, Alison Jones (Alex), Katie Richgels, Maddy Pearson (Ben), Grace Jackson, Peter Jackson, Olivia Jackson, Clara Jackson, Will Richgels, John Richgels, Michael Richgels and Isaias Richgels; great grandchildren: Max and Sam Ellis, Leo and Renner Dinslage, Isabel Richgels.

On Friday, August 14, the family will receive friends at 10:00 a.m. prior to the funeral Mass at 11:00 a.m. at St. Thomas the Apostle, Lenoir City.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to www.smiletrain.org, an international organization providing reconstruction surgery for children born with cleft palate. You can also honor Carl by taking a moment to pause, watch the sunset and marvel at the beauty of life.

Internment will be private at a later date in Highland, Wisconsin.

Click Funeral Home & Cremations - Tellico Village Chapel is serving the family of Carl Richgels. www.clickfuneralhome.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Visitation
10:00 AM
AUG
14
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Thomas the Apostle
Funeral services provided by
Click Funeral Home & Cremations Tellico Village Chapel
145 Chota Ctr
Loudon, TN 37774
(865) 458-6767
