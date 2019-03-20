|
|
Carl Edgar Bowen
Knoxville, TN
Carl Edgar Bowen, age 91, of Knoxville, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 11, 2019. He was a member of Church of the Savior United Church of Christ, and Northside Christian Church, Disciples of Christ, and was active in both congregations. Carl was a graduate of Heidelberg University in Tiffin, Ohio, having earned a degree in Accounting. He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Shirley B. Bowen; son and daughter-in-law Andrew C. and Ann S. Bowen; daughters and son-in-law: Laurel E. Bowen, and Pamela K. and William Loring; grandchildren: Paul Ladd (Kristina), and Joshua Flanary (Jennifer); great-granddaughter, Vivienne Flanary, and special friend, Perry Kirk. The Inurnment service will take place 10:15 a.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, Church of The Savior United Church of Christ, with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 a.m. with the Reverend Mr. John Gill officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Church of the Savior UCC, 934 Weisgarber Rd., Knoxville, TN 37909 or to Northside Christian Church, 4008 Tazewell Pike, Knoxville, TN 37918, or to a . On-line condolences may be extended at www.rosemortuary.com Arrangements by Rose Mortuary Mann Heritage Chapel.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 20, 2019