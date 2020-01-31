|
Carl (Eddie) Edgar Ellison
Knoxville - Eddie Ellison 83 of Knoxville took his heavenly flight Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence. He was a life long member of Wooddale Freewill Baptist Church and served as music director for many years and served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Eddie loved to go on rides with his family and there was no getting lost, the road would take you somewhere. Loved going to shows at Dollywood, the Lady Vols and gardening. Eddie was preceded in death by parents, John Walter and Marvin Ellison. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Peggy (Dykes) Ellison; 2 sons and daughter-in-law, Gene (Crystal) Ellison and Brad Ellison; daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Pat) Bright; 5 grandchildren, Joshua, Eric, Jessica, Ashli and Brittany; 6 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Doris (Jerry) Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, W.M (Maribel) Ellison; Several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ruth Ann Staten, Bud Clark and Peggy Moore. The family will receive friends Monday February 3, 2020 at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with service to follow at 7:00 Rev. Robert Hobbs officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday February 4, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy for a 11:30 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wooddale Freewill Baptist Church to the piano or general fund, 712 Wooddale Church Road. Condolences may be offered at
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020