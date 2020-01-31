Services
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
(865) 637-7955
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Service
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
7:00 PM
McCarty - Evergreen Funeral Home
7426 Asheville Highway
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:30 AM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Ellison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Edgar (Eddie) Ellison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Edgar (Eddie) Ellison Obituary
Carl (Eddie) Edgar Ellison

Knoxville - Eddie Ellison 83 of Knoxville took his heavenly flight Friday, January 31, 2020 at his residence. He was a life long member of Wooddale Freewill Baptist Church and served as music director for many years and served in the U.S. Army for 3 years. Eddie loved to go on rides with his family and there was no getting lost, the road would take you somewhere. Loved going to shows at Dollywood, the Lady Vols and gardening. Eddie was preceded in death by parents, John Walter and Marvin Ellison. He is survived by wife of 58 years, Peggy (Dykes) Ellison; 2 sons and daughter-in-law, Gene (Crystal) Ellison and Brad Ellison; daughter and son-in-law, Kim (Pat) Bright; 5 grandchildren, Joshua, Eric, Jessica, Ashli and Brittany; 6 great-grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Doris (Jerry) Richardson; brother and sister-in-law, W.M (Maribel) Ellison; Several nieces and nephews; special friends, Ruth Ann Staten, Bud Clark and Peggy Moore. The family will receive friends Monday February 3, 2020 at McCarty Evergreen Funeral Home from 5-7 p.m. with service to follow at 7:00 Rev. Robert Hobbs officiating. Family and friends will meet Tuesday February 4, 2020 at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on Gov. John Sevier Hwy for a 11:30 a.m. graveside service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Wooddale Freewill Baptist Church to the piano or general fund, 712 Wooddale Church Road. Condolences may be offered at

www.mccartyevergreenfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jan. 31 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -