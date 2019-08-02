|
Carl Edgar Godfrey
Knoxville - Dr. Carl Edgar Godfrey, age 83, died, August 1, 2019. He was a graduate of Powell High School, University of Tennessee Knoxville and University of Tennessee College of Medicine. He was a member of the United States Naval Reserves for eight years. Dr. Godfrey was co-founder of B&G Pediatrics (Byrd and Godfrey, aka Boys and Girls Pediatrics) from which he retired. B&G Pediatrics was the nations first drive in pediatric office. He is preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Lee and Elsie Clark Godfrey; wife, Katherine Ann Foote Godfrey; sisters, Lois, Jeanne, Doris Whittle (Harold), Mary Lee O'Connor (William) and Linda Ann Wood Gregory (David, George); and brother Kenneth (Oneida). He is survived by his son, Benjamin Carl (Anne Achtert); granddaughter, Sabrina and grandson Oscar all of Bad Saarow, Germany, as well as special friends, Cyndy and Mike Tramel; special friends and loving caregivers, Karen Owenby and Dana Reynolds. The family wishes to extend a special thanks to caregiver Nichole Lewis, the staff at Your Home Team Care and Amedisys Hospice for all of their support. The family will receive friends Sunday, August 4, 2019 in the chapel of Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Hwy, Knoxville, Tennessee, from 10:00 AM until 12:00 PM with Celebration of Life to follow at 12:00 PM. Matt Hampton to officiate. Interment service to follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 4500 Woodlawn Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee. In lieu of flowers, Dr. Godfrey requests that you do a kindness for someone or ones of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.berryfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019