Carl Edward (Buster) McMillan
Rockford - Carl Edward (Buster) McMillan passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rockford, TN, at 9:00 p.m. on April 8, 2020, at the age of 92. He was a retired local contractor and also an active outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, fishing, golfing, horseback riding and was a baseball enthusiast who pitched for the 1952-53 Maryville-Alcoa Twins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Emma (McClurg) McMillan; wife of 62 years, Jeanette Sharp McMillan; daughter, Gwendolyn McCammon; granddaughter, Angela McCammon Valentine; sisters, Verna Miller and Dorothy Claiborne, and brother, Rev. Burl McMillan. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Larry Pickel; son-in-law, Elmore McCammon; granddaughter, Amy McCammon (Stephen) Galyon; grandson, Michael and (Krystal) McCammon; greatgrandchildren, Dillon (Jessica) and Ethan (Morgan) McCammon, Angela, Stephanie and Sean Galyon; special nephews, Don Claiborne, CR Miller and Doug Drummer; and his very special buddy, Betty Costner. The family would like to express their gratitude to family friend Barbara Teague and also to Blount Memorial Hospice for the care and compassion they have given to the family during this extended illness. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be given to the . If you have none, may we suggest RAM, Second Harvest, Dream Connection or Blount Memorial Hospice Services. Due to the restrictions of social distancing the family will have a private burial at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020