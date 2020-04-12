Services
Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
1402 Tuckaleechee Pike
Maryville, TN 37803
865-983-1000
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl McMillan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Edward (Buster) McMillan


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Edward (Buster) McMillan Obituary
Carl Edward (Buster) McMillan

Rockford - Carl Edward (Buster) McMillan passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Rockford, TN, at 9:00 p.m. on April 8, 2020, at the age of 92. He was a retired local contractor and also an active outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting, trap shooting, fishing, golfing, horseback riding and was a baseball enthusiast who pitched for the 1952-53 Maryville-Alcoa Twins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Emma (McClurg) McMillan; wife of 62 years, Jeanette Sharp McMillan; daughter, Gwendolyn McCammon; granddaughter, Angela McCammon Valentine; sisters, Verna Miller and Dorothy Claiborne, and brother, Rev. Burl McMillan. Survivors include daughter and son-in-law, Janice and Larry Pickel; son-in-law, Elmore McCammon; granddaughter, Amy McCammon (Stephen) Galyon; grandson, Michael and (Krystal) McCammon; greatgrandchildren, Dillon (Jessica) and Ethan (Morgan) McCammon, Angela, Stephanie and Sean Galyon; special nephews, Don Claiborne, CR Miller and Doug Drummer; and his very special buddy, Betty Costner. The family would like to express their gratitude to family friend Barbara Teague and also to Blount Memorial Hospice for the care and compassion they have given to the family during this extended illness. In lieu of flowers, we request that donations be given to the . If you have none, may we suggest RAM, Second Harvest, Dream Connection or Blount Memorial Hospice Services. Due to the restrictions of social distancing the family will have a private burial at Cedar Grove Baptist Church. Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 12 to Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith Funeral & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -