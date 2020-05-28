Carl Edward Tipton
Maryville - Carl Edward Tipton passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital on May 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Carpenter by trade and long-time member of the Carpenters Union Local 50, he worked on numerous local projects including the original construction of Blount Memorial Hospital, US Pavilion for the 1982 World's Fair and worked remodeling the US Embassy in Russia for 3 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Charlie Mae (Caughorn) Tipton; father and mother, William Ambrose and Hettie Mae (Sellers) Tipton; siblings, Chester Tipton, Iva Layman, Viola Roberts, Edna Kagley and Irene Willocks. He is survived by siblings, Wayne Tipton, Faye Gooch, Lois Yearout and Geraldine West; daughters, Brenda Darby and Janice Vance (Roger), son, William Tipton (Rhonda); grandchildren, Donna Clark (Kenneth), Brandi Slaton (Jerrod), Ashley Daves (Adam), Lucas Tipton (Ashley), Alicia Hilger (Chris); great-grandchildren, Amber Clark, Brooklyn and Brennan Slaton, Dosson and Luke Daves, Ella Tipton, Colton and Mason Hilger. Family to hold a private funeral service. Family and friends are all invited to an interment Saturday, May 30, 2020 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
Maryville - Carl Edward Tipton passed away peacefully at Blount Memorial Hospital on May 26, 2020 at the age of 91. Carpenter by trade and long-time member of the Carpenters Union Local 50, he worked on numerous local projects including the original construction of Blount Memorial Hospital, US Pavilion for the 1982 World's Fair and worked remodeling the US Embassy in Russia for 3 years. He is preceded in death by his beloved wife of 67 years, Charlie Mae (Caughorn) Tipton; father and mother, William Ambrose and Hettie Mae (Sellers) Tipton; siblings, Chester Tipton, Iva Layman, Viola Roberts, Edna Kagley and Irene Willocks. He is survived by siblings, Wayne Tipton, Faye Gooch, Lois Yearout and Geraldine West; daughters, Brenda Darby and Janice Vance (Roger), son, William Tipton (Rhonda); grandchildren, Donna Clark (Kenneth), Brandi Slaton (Jerrod), Ashley Daves (Adam), Lucas Tipton (Ashley), Alicia Hilger (Chris); great-grandchildren, Amber Clark, Brooklyn and Brennan Slaton, Dosson and Luke Daves, Ella Tipton, Colton and Mason Hilger. Family to hold a private funeral service. Family and friends are all invited to an interment Saturday, May 30, 2020 at New Providence Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery at 2:00 PM. Arrangements by Smith Funeral & Cremation Service, Maryville, 865-983-1000, www.SmithFuneralandCremation.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from May 28 to May 29, 2020.