|
|
Carl Eslie Kling
Knoxville - Carl Eslie Kling, 76, of Knoxville, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 26, 2020. He is survived by wife Patricia Kling and son Brandon Kling of Knoxville; sister Violet Kling of Chambersburg, PA; sons Randy, Mark, and Michael; daughters Barbara Farrar and Vicki Dennison; several nephews, nieces, grandchildren and great grandchildren; and numerous family, friends, and loved ones. Carl is preceded in death by mother Nellie Jacobs and father Eslie Kling.
He could start a conversation with anyone and always made certain to talk about his dog and best-friend Sam, with which he was inseparable. Call at convenience will be held Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls from 9am to 5pm. Graveside service to be held Friday, May 1, 2020 at Beaver Creek Church of the Brethren, 7430 Pelleaux Rd, Knoxville, TN 37938. Pastor Jeff Jones officiating.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 28 to Apr. 30, 2020