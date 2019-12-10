|
Carl Eugene Kelso
Knoxville - Carl Eugene Kelso born May 9, 1958 - December 6, 2019
Preceded in death by father, Billy Saffell, and four brothers.
Survived by devoted mother, Mollie C. Kelso; sisters, Donna Warren, Paula (Jasper) Snipes, Belinda Wimes, Gloria Williams, Lil Mary Saffell, and Priscilla Saffell; brothers, Raymond Burton, and Curtis Kelso; uncle, Joe (Shirley) Blair; aunt, Mary Saffell; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention.
Family will receive friends, 11:00- 12:00 noon, Friday December 13, 2019 at Jarnigans Chapel; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Pastor Eugene Carter, Officiating.
Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019