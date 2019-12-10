Services
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
865-524-5575
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Jarnigan & Son Mortuary
2823 Martin Luther King Jr Avenue
Knoxville, TN 37914
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Kelso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Eugene Kelso


1958 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Eugene Kelso Obituary
Carl Eugene Kelso

Knoxville - Carl Eugene Kelso born May 9, 1958 - December 6, 2019

Preceded in death by father, Billy Saffell, and four brothers.

Survived by devoted mother, Mollie C. Kelso; sisters, Donna Warren, Paula (Jasper) Snipes, Belinda Wimes, Gloria Williams, Lil Mary Saffell, and Priscilla Saffell; brothers, Raymond Burton, and Curtis Kelso; uncle, Joe (Shirley) Blair; aunt, Mary Saffell; several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends, too numerous to mention.

Family will receive friends, 11:00- 12:00 noon, Friday December 13, 2019 at Jarnigans Chapel; funeral service, 12:00 noon, Pastor Eugene Carter, Officiating.

Arrangements by JARNIGAN & SON MORTUARY

www.jarnigansmortuary.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -