Carl Eugene Pack
Maryville, TN
Carl Eugene Pack was born September 11, 1935 in Lyman, South Carolina. He was the first of 7 children to Leland & Polly Pack.
At the age of 18, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he faithfully served our country for 21 years. During his service, which included tours in Korea and Vietnam, he was merited the Bronze Star for exemplary service. He also became a father in 1960 with his first wife.
He married Ivean Pack on May 3, 1986 in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Mr. Pack passed away on March 31, 2019, following a courageous battle with Alzheimer's.
Mr. Pack was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Alvin & Roy Fred; and sister, Thelma.
In addition to Ivean, his wife of 32 years, Mr. Pack is survived by his brothers, Jessie, Paul, & Hubert; his children, Ronnie & Rhonda; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held at Brown Funeral Home in Newport at 1PM Saturday, April 6, 2019 with Evangelist Carlyle Duckworth officiating. The family will receive friends from 11AM to 1PM prior to the service. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery with Military Honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to the (9050 Executive Park Drive, Suite A106 – Knoxville, TN 37923)
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 4 to Apr. 20, 2019