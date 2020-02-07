Services
Carl Foster Obituary
Knoxville - Carl Wayne Foster "Pappy" age 80, of Knoxville, went to be with his beloved wife, Susie in Heaven on Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

He is preceded in death by parents, William and Vera Foster; brother, Billy; aunt Goody; uncle, George; mother-in-law, Robbie Bailey and wife, Susan Foster. Carl leaves behind two daughters, Lauren Foster and significant other, Zach Burroughs, and Alison Foster and partner, Tiffany Francis; grandson, Solomon Cochran and granddaughter, Izzy "Lizzy" Cochran.

He worked as a Respiratory Therapist at Baptist Hospital for 50 years until his retirement in 2002. Carl met and married his wife, Susie in 1978 and they were married until her untimely passing in 2006. He spent the majority of his retirement with his children and grandchildren. Carl was best known for his storytelling, kindness, and sense of humor.

His daughters would like to give a special thank you to the staff of UT Medical Center ER for all of their diligent efforts in treating their father on Tuesday.

A Celebration of Carl's Life will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Carl's memory to the Parkwest Chaplain Fund, 9352 Parwest Boulevard, Knoxville, TN 37923. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 7 to Feb. 10, 2020
