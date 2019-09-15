Services
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
(865) 588-3868
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
7:00 PM
Weaver Funeral Home
5815 Western Ave
Knoxville, TN 379212208
View Map
Interment
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
2:00 PM
East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery
John Sevier Highway
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Hatmaker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Hatmaker


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Hatmaker Obituary
Carl Hatmaker

Knoxville - Carl Willard Hatmaker, age 88 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a charter member of Cumberland Baptist Church and faithfully served in numerous capacities for over fifty years. Carl was a 5-year veteran of the Navy and a Professional Engineer for TVA for over 30 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in 1958 and his Masters in Civil Engineering from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1964. Carl loved to garden, to travel and visited all fifty states and many foreign countries. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Mae Hatmaker; parents-in-law, John and Alice Lipp; half-sister, Carrie Queener; half brother, Lowell Hatmaker; brother, Ed Hatmaker; son-in-law, Charles Castles. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Donna Hatmaker; children, Debbie Castles, John and Joan Hatmaker, Betty and Chris Henry, and Linda Hawley; grandchildren, Edward and Lisa Castles, Jennifer and Erech Atchley, Eric Castles, Stephanie Castles and fiancé Matt Smith, Annie Hatmaker, Austin and Annie Henry, Major Craig and Stacie Henry, Christopher Hawley, Catherine and Kyle Savery; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Delaney, Fletcher, Grant, Jackson, and Anderson Henry, Natalie and Ethan Atchley; brothers, Bill and Martha Hatmaker, Wayne and Polly Hatmaker, and Jim and Levenda Hatmaker; sister-in-law, Nancy Wolford and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM with service to follow at 7:00 PM. Dr. Wade Bibb officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM on Friday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MPS and ML Research, National MPS Society, mpssociety.org., or Mission of Hope, missionofhope.org/donate. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.

Weaver Funeral Home

5815 Western Ave.

Knoxville, TN 37921
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now