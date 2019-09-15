|
Carl Hatmaker
Knoxville - Carl Willard Hatmaker, age 88 of Knoxville, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019, at Parkwest Medical Center. He was a charter member of Cumberland Baptist Church and faithfully served in numerous capacities for over fifty years. Carl was a 5-year veteran of the Navy and a Professional Engineer for TVA for over 30 years. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Tennessee Polytechnic Institute in 1958 and his Masters in Civil Engineering from The University of Tennessee, Knoxville in 1964. Carl loved to garden, to travel and visited all fifty states and many foreign countries. Preceded in death by parents, Ed and Mae Hatmaker; parents-in-law, John and Alice Lipp; half-sister, Carrie Queener; half brother, Lowell Hatmaker; brother, Ed Hatmaker; son-in-law, Charles Castles. Survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Donna Hatmaker; children, Debbie Castles, John and Joan Hatmaker, Betty and Chris Henry, and Linda Hawley; grandchildren, Edward and Lisa Castles, Jennifer and Erech Atchley, Eric Castles, Stephanie Castles and fiancé Matt Smith, Annie Hatmaker, Austin and Annie Henry, Major Craig and Stacie Henry, Christopher Hawley, Catherine and Kyle Savery; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Delaney, Fletcher, Grant, Jackson, and Anderson Henry, Natalie and Ethan Atchley; brothers, Bill and Martha Hatmaker, Wayne and Polly Hatmaker, and Jim and Levenda Hatmaker; sister-in-law, Nancy Wolford and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held at Weaver's Chapel Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 5:00-7:00 PM with service to follow at 7:00 PM. Dr. Wade Bibb officiating. Family and friends will meet at 1:45 PM on Friday at East Tennessee Veterans Cemetery on John Sevier Highway for a 2:00 PM interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to MPS and ML Research, National MPS Society, mpssociety.org., or Mission of Hope, missionofhope.org/donate. Condolences are welcome at weaverfuneralservices.com.
