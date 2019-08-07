|
Carl Henderson Millsaps
Knoxville - "Well done, thou good and faithful servant, thou hast been faithful over a few things, I will make thee ruler over many things, enter thou unto the Joy of thy Lord." Matthew 25:21 KJV
Carl Henderson Millsaps, born February 9, 1921, went peacefully to be with his Lord and Savior after a long and fulfilling life at the age of 98. After retiring from Johnson & Galyon as a finish carpenter in 1983, Carl began a very active retirement life doing woodworking and traveling. He spent these years making wooden bowls that he gave as gifts and sold at craft fairs. He also made mandolins, guitars and hammered dulcimers.
Carl met his future wife, Flora Anderson, at a young age in a one-room schoolhouse in the Toqua Community in Vonore where they both grew up. They married September 14, 1939. Moving to Knoxville in the early 1950's with their five children, they joined Mt. Olive Baptist Church. For the past few years they have held the honor of being two of the oldest members of the church. Carl served many years with the Carpenters for Christ building churches and cleaning up in hurricane devastated areas. He also played guitar for the Masters Quartet for many years. These areas of service gave him wonderful memories he cherished.
Carl was preceded in death by his parents, John B. and Sally Dotson Millsaps; all of his siblings; his son, Carl Kenneth Millsaps; a granddaughter, Judy Scarlett; and a son-in-law, Mike Haun. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his beloved and devoted wife, Flora Anderson Millsaps, with whom he would have celebrated their 80th anniversary in just a few short weeks. He also leaves daughters Hazel Woodard (Don), Margaret Owens (Bill), Linda Haun, and son Ray Millsaps (Karen); his grandchildren Robin Cayce, Emily Thomas (Wade), Jim Scarlett (Carla), Carolyn Mitchell, Lisa Cross (Tim), Bryan Owens (Dari), Scott Owens (Angela), Sherry Parton (Shawn), Stacy Davis (Chad), Suzanne Swaggerty (Brian), Jason Millsaps (Andrea), and Julie Smith (Stephen). With these he also leaves 16 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends Thursday August 8th from 5:00 PM until 7:00 PM at Mt. Olive Baptist Church with a Celebration of Life service at 7:00 PM. Pastor Kirby Ownby and Pastor Jason Millsaps will preside. Interment will be Friday August 9th at Toqua Cemetery, Hwy 360, Vonore, TN 37885 at 11:00 AM with family and friends gathering there at 10:45 AM.
The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Williamsburg Villas Memory Care Unit #3 for their loving care of Carl. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Mt. Olive Baptist Church; 2500 Maryville Pike; Knoxville, TN 37920. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com. Berry Funeral Home 3704 Chapman Hwy., Knoxville, TN 37920
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2019