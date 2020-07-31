1/1
Carl Johnson
Carl Johnson

Knoxville - Carl L. Johnson, age 93, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Hinton Street Bible Methodist Church. He was a proud World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy, and the owner of Cox Piano Co. for fifty-one years. He was preceded in death by wife Virginia Mayes Johnson, and his parents. He is survived by sons, Robert Johnson (Toni) and Harold Johnson; daughters, Ann Miller (Paul), and Martha Lay (Johnny); grandchildren, Stephen (Sarah), Deborah (James), Joseph (Marlié), Sarah (Nathan), Charles (Cheryl) Chris (Shaea), and Jeremiah (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline, Ella, Luke, Gabriel, Hudson, Natalie, Andrew, Madison, Abigail, Elliott, Tobias, Malakai, Ayden, and Annabelle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday August 3, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dale Chapman. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday August 4, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with full military honors. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com.






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
