Carl Johnson
Knoxville - Carl L. Johnson, age 93, of Knoxville, TN passed away on Thursday July 30, 2020, at his home. He was a member of Hinton Street Bible Methodist Church. He was a proud World War II veteran having served in the United States Navy, and the owner of Cox Piano Co. for fifty-one years. He was preceded in death by wife Virginia Mayes Johnson, and his parents. He is survived by sons, Robert Johnson (Toni) and Harold Johnson; daughters, Ann Miller (Paul), and Martha Lay (Johnny); grandchildren, Stephen (Sarah), Deborah (James), Joseph (Marlié), Sarah (Nathan), Charles (Cheryl) Chris (Shaea), and Jeremiah (Jennifer); great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caroline, Ella, Luke, Gabriel, Hudson, Natalie, Andrew, Madison, Abigail, Elliott, Tobias, Malakai, Ayden, and Annabelle. The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm Monday August 3, 2020, at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. A funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Dale Chapman. The family and friends will meet at 10:45 am Tuesday August 4, 2020, at Greenwood Cemetery for an 11:00 am graveside service with full military honors. Online obituary may be viewed and condolences extended at www.rosemortuary.com
.