Carl Leonard
Knoxville - Carl Vance Leonard, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away December 12, 2019 at age 86.
Carl is survived by his wife, Julia Anne (Dyer), son, Bailey Hylton (Sandy), daughter, Christina Louise (Ryan Sparling), and grandchildren, Harrison Michael and Erin Grace. He is also survived by his brother, Hugh, sister Brenda Wraley (Bob), and sister-in-law, Margie Boughen, as well as nieces and nephews.
Carl was born in French Lick, Indiana and throughout his life lived in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, California and Wisconsin before retiring to Tennessee. He also served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Milestones Event Center next door to the Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Farragut Lion's Club or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, 2019