Services
Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
11915 Kingston Pike
Knoxville, TN 37922
(865) 671-6100
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Leonard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Leonard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Leonard Obituary
Carl Leonard

Knoxville - Carl Vance Leonard, of Knoxville, Tennessee passed away December 12, 2019 at age 86.

Carl is survived by his wife, Julia Anne (Dyer), son, Bailey Hylton (Sandy), daughter, Christina Louise (Ryan Sparling), and grandchildren, Harrison Michael and Erin Grace. He is also survived by his brother, Hugh, sister Brenda Wraley (Bob), and sister-in-law, Margie Boughen, as well as nieces and nephews.

Carl was born in French Lick, Indiana and throughout his life lived in Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, California and Wisconsin before retiring to Tennessee. He also served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, January 3, 2020 from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Milestones Event Center next door to the Click Funeral Home, 11915 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37934.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to either the Farragut Lion's Club or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 16 to Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Click Funeral Home - Farragut Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -