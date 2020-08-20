1/1
Carl Lester Byrd Sr.
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Lester Byrd Sr.

New Market - Carl Lester Byrd, Sr., age 78, of New Market TN, born 3-29-1942 in Harlan County, KY went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday morning 8-18-2020. He attended Newport Church of God for many years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; Frank L and Joanna Byrd of Sevier County, older brother; Doctor Von (Bud) Byrd of Madison Wisconsin, father in-law and mother in-law; Roy and Dorothy Willis, nephew; Kevin Hill, sister in-law; Peggy Sue Layman Byrd, and brother in-law; Alvin Smith Sr.

He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years; Lorene Willis Byrd, son; Carl Lester (Les) Byrd Jr and wife Sherry of Rutledge, daughter; Lana and husband James R. Wilson of New Market, brother; Gene Byrd and wife Kay of Kodak, sister; Joan Byrd Smith of Knoxville, 11 grandchildren; Doctor Carl L Byrd III and wife Michelle, Josh Byrd, Chasity (Gert) and husband Robby (Bert) Walker, Dylan Byrd, Jeremiah Byrd, Benjamin Byrd, and Abigail Byrd, Krisstopher Wilson, Kasie and husband David Kirkland. Miranda and husband Drew Garland and Scotty Clifton, 10 great grandchildren; Tenley, Daniel, Chloe, Cameron and Jedidiah Byrd, Oliver and Aubrey Kirkland, Kamden, Rylan, and Ridge Garland and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Graveside Service will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Kodak with Pastor Rick Morrison officiating.

Carl will lie in state at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Friends may pay their respects during this time. Pallbearers will be family; Josh, Dylan, Jeremiah, Ben, Kriss, Robby and David.

Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge, 865-397-2711 www.farrarfuneralhome.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Lying in State
01:30 - 05:00 PM
Farrar Funeral Home
Send Flowers
AUG
23
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Oak Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Farrar Funeral Home
162 East Meeting Street
Dandridge, TN 37725
(865) 397-2711
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Farrar Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved