Carl Lester Byrd Sr.
New Market - Carl Lester Byrd, Sr., age 78, of New Market TN, born 3-29-1942 in Harlan County, KY went to be with his Lord and Savior Tuesday morning 8-18-2020. He attended Newport Church of God for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Frank L and Joanna Byrd of Sevier County, older brother; Doctor Von (Bud) Byrd of Madison Wisconsin, father in-law and mother in-law; Roy and Dorothy Willis, nephew; Kevin Hill, sister in-law; Peggy Sue Layman Byrd, and brother in-law; Alvin Smith Sr.
He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years; Lorene Willis Byrd, son; Carl Lester (Les) Byrd Jr and wife Sherry of Rutledge, daughter; Lana and husband James R. Wilson of New Market, brother; Gene Byrd and wife Kay of Kodak, sister; Joan Byrd Smith of Knoxville, 11 grandchildren; Doctor Carl L Byrd III and wife Michelle, Josh Byrd, Chasity (Gert) and husband Robby (Bert) Walker, Dylan Byrd, Jeremiah Byrd, Benjamin Byrd, and Abigail Byrd, Krisstopher Wilson, Kasie and husband David Kirkland. Miranda and husband Drew Garland and Scotty Clifton, 10 great grandchildren; Tenley, Daniel, Chloe, Cameron and Jedidiah Byrd, Oliver and Aubrey Kirkland, Kamden, Rylan, and Ridge Garland and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Graveside Service will be on Sunday, August 23, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery in Kodak with Pastor Rick Morrison officiating.
Carl will lie in state at Farrar Funeral Home in Dandridge on Saturday August 22, 2020 from 1:30 PM to 5:00 PM. Friends may pay their respects during this time. Pallbearers will be family; Josh, Dylan, Jeremiah, Ben, Kriss, Robby and David.
