Carl Lowell Johnson
Lake City, TN
Carl Lowell Johnson, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born October 18, 1936 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Mark and Clara Clepper Johnson. Carl was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Coal Creek Lodge #492 F&AM. Carl loved UT sports and racing. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife Pat Johnson, Jay Johnson and sister-in-law, Frances Johnson. Survivors: Sons Brad Johnson & Linda Weaver of Jacksboro, Greg Johnson of Lake City, and Brian Johnson of Lake City, Brother Wilford Johnson of Norris, Grandchildren: Lensey Stubbs & Justin, Adam Johnson & Jesi, Tyler Johnson & Kristen, Tanner Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Bret Johnson, and Great Grandchildren Gavin & Grayson Stubbs, Beckett Johnson. Family and Friends will gather from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. You may also view Carl's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019