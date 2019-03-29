Services
Hatmaker Funeral Home
503 South Main Street
Lake City, TN 37769
865-426-2158
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Johnson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Lowell Johnson

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Carl Lowell Johnson Obituary
Carl Lowell Johnson

Lake City, TN

Carl Lowell Johnson, age 82 of Lake City, Tennessee, passed away on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the UT Medical Center of Knoxville. He was born October 18, 1936 in Jellico, Tennessee to the late Mark and Clara Clepper Johnson. Carl was of the Baptist faith. He was a member of the Coal Creek Lodge #492 F&AM. Carl loved UT sports and racing. In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his wife Pat Johnson, Jay Johnson and sister-in-law, Frances Johnson. Survivors: Sons Brad Johnson & Linda Weaver of Jacksboro, Greg Johnson of Lake City, and Brian Johnson of Lake City, Brother Wilford Johnson of Norris, Grandchildren: Lensey Stubbs & Justin, Adam Johnson & Jesi, Tyler Johnson & Kristen, Tanner Johnson, Garrett Johnson, Bret Johnson, and Great Grandchildren Gavin & Grayson Stubbs, Beckett Johnson. Family and Friends will gather from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Friday, March 29, 2019 at Hatmaker Funeral Home. You may also view Carl's guestbook online at www.hatmakerfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now