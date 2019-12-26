Services
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
865-523-4999
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Bridges Funeral Home
5430 Rutledge Pike
Knoxville, TN 37924
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM
Woodlawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl Nichols
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl Nichols

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl Nichols Obituary
Carl Nichols

Duffield - Carl L. Nichols - age 77 of Duffield, VA passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Carl was a caring and kind-hearted man who would help you in any way possible. He was a 35-year retiree from Lake Shore Mental Hospital. Preceded in death by wife, Alice Nichols; mother, Della Hicks Nichols; father, Carl D. Nichols; sisters, Eunice Smith, Margaret Johnnie Shockley; brothers, David Nichols, Kenneth Abe Nichols; and step-daughter, Karen Perry Calvert. Survived by wife, Stella D. Nichols; sister, Emma (Oris) Dunn; children, Brenda (Kenneth) Pund, Dale Calvert, Linda (Dusty) Robinson, Pamela (Rick) Boggs, Amanda (Rick) Taylor; and brothers-in-law, Sam Smith, Eddie Shockley. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will then gather at 2:45 PM Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bridges Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -