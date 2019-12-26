|
Carl Nichols
Duffield - Carl L. Nichols - age 77 of Duffield, VA passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019. Carl was a caring and kind-hearted man who would help you in any way possible. He was a 35-year retiree from Lake Shore Mental Hospital. Preceded in death by wife, Alice Nichols; mother, Della Hicks Nichols; father, Carl D. Nichols; sisters, Eunice Smith, Margaret Johnnie Shockley; brothers, David Nichols, Kenneth Abe Nichols; and step-daughter, Karen Perry Calvert. Survived by wife, Stella D. Nichols; sister, Emma (Oris) Dunn; children, Brenda (Kenneth) Pund, Dale Calvert, Linda (Dusty) Robinson, Pamela (Rick) Boggs, Amanda (Rick) Taylor; and brothers-in-law, Sam Smith, Eddie Shockley. The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 PM Friday, December 27, 2019, at Bridges Funeral Home. Family and friends will then gather at 2:45 PM Friday at Woodlawn Cemetery for a 3:00 PM graveside service. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Dec. 26 to Dec. 28, 2019