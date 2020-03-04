Services
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
(865) 523-2121
Calling hours
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
7:00 PM
Rose Mortuary Broadway Chapel
1421 N. Broadway
Knoxville, TN 37917
Memorial Gathering
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:45 PM
Seven Island Cemetery
Seven Islands Road
Knoxville, TN
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
2:00 PM
Seven Island Cemetery
Seven Islands Road
Knoxville, TN
Carl Ray (Buddy) Faulkner Jr.

Carl Ray (Buddy) Faulkner, Jr.

Knoxville - Faulkner, Carl Ray, Jr. (Buddy) age 53, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Linda Faulkner and sister, Carla Caughorn. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lorie Faulkner; daughters, Ashley and CJ, Shanda and fiancée Joe, Lindsey and Kwame; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; sisters, Ann and Amanda; brothers, Randy and David; mother-in-law, Arlene; grandmother, Lena and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Craig Cutshaw officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Seven Island Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers family asked that donations be made to the Rose Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortaury.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020
