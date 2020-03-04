|
Carl Ray (Buddy) Faulkner, Jr.
Knoxville - Faulkner, Carl Ray, Jr. (Buddy) age 53, of Knoxville went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at his home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Linda Faulkner and sister, Carla Caughorn. He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Lorie Faulkner; daughters, Ashley and CJ, Shanda and fiancée Joe, Lindsey and Kwame; 10 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter; sisters, Ann and Amanda; brothers, Randy and David; mother-in-law, Arlene; grandmother, Lena and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 5-7:00 pm Friday, March 6, 2020 at ROSE MORTUARY BROADWAY CHAPEL. Funeral services will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Craig Cutshaw officiating. Family and friends will gather at 1:45 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Seven Island Cemetery for a 2:00 pm graveside service. In lieu of flowers family asked that donations be made to the Rose Mortuary to help with funeral expenses. Online condolences may be extended at www.rosemortaury.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2020