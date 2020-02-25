Services
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
Graveside service
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:00 AM
Sunset Cemetery
Carl Shoopman Obituary
Carl Shoopman

Clinton - Carl Edward Shoopman, age 87 of Clinton passed away on the evening of Monday, February 24, 2020. Carl served in the Army and was a Korean War era Veteran and former member of the Tennessee National Guard. Carl was a lifelong member of Second Baptist Church. He was retired from Anderson County Schools and worked for Norris Creamery and Pet Dairy. He was preceded in death by parents, Alonzo and Mary Brown Shoopman; sisters, Virginia Hill and Lorene Davis; nephew, Barry Elkins.

He is survived by:

Son, Allen Shoopman & wife Karen; grandchildren, Jeff & Laura Shoopman; sister, Gladys & husband Ray Elkins; devoted nieces, Betty McMahon, Leisa Burton, Joni Gannon; devoted nephews, Gary Hill, Rob Hill, and Marvin Hill; devoted special friends, Mary and Mack Murphy and Martha Lambert and Keith Lambert

A very special thank you to the entire staff at Ben Atchley VA Center for their dedication and excellent work in caring for Carl during his stay there.

The family will receive friends 6:00-8:00 pm, Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Holley Gamble Funeral Home. His graveside will be 10:00 am Friday at Sunset Cemetery with Dr. Michael Thompson officiating. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. holleygamble.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2020
