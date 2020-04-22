|
Carl Terrell Fielden, Jr.
Knoxville - Carl Terrell Fielden, Jr., age 59, passed away on the morning of April 17, 2020, alongside many friends and family, after a long hard fight against cancer. His courage, grace, and positive attitude over the years were truly remarkable and speaks highly of his noble character.
He was the son of the late Carl Terrel Fielden, and is survived by his mother and stepfather, Terry and Donald MacKerer; two sons, Taylor Scott and Daniel Clay Fielden, and sister, Michelle Fielden.
For those that knew him, and were touched by him in so many ways, will truly miss his vibrant personality and his true love for our God. There are so many things that could be written about Terrell, but for now we will say see you on the other side, rest easy, and we will love you forever.
A memorial service for Terrell will be held later at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made in Terrell's memory to the , 871 Weisgarber Road, Knoxville, TN 37909. Arrangements by Cremation Options, Inc. (865)6WE-CARE (693-2273) www.cremationoptionsinc.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Apr. 22 to Apr. 26, 2020