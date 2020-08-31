Carl (Buddy) Warren
Knoxville - Warren, Carl (Buddy), age 85, passed away in the early morning hours of August 31, 2020 where he was received by his friends, family and his Savior, Jesus Christ. Upon graduating high school in Nashville, Buddy enlisted in the United States Navy and served in the Korean War before enrolling at the University of Chattanooga where he met and married Joyce (Markum) Warren and the family relocated ultimately to Knoxville in 1965. Buddy had many friends and respected colleagues and was active in the community. Buddy's life epitomized the American dream. He was the first in his family to graduate college, having attended the University of Chattanooga on the GI bill. While at UC, he was a Moccasin cheerleader and worked part-time at Citizens Savings and Loan. Buddy split time between living in the Pike fraternity house and the YMCA where he will tell you he existed on a daily diet of 5th Avenue candy bars. Although he met his wife Joyce at UC, he was equally proud of the fact that he was an usher with Pat Boone at the Tivoli Theater in Chattanooga. Upon graduation from the University of Chattanooga, he worked for "the Man" for about 5 years and decided that he would rather be "The Man" and began his lifelong fascination with starting businesses from scratch. He was driven by positive mo-jo all his days and for over 50 years he created many businesses, never meeting a multi-level marketing plan that he did not like. Buddy loved the Big Orange, being a season ticket holder since 1972. Buddy's last business endeavor focused on the renaming of a Tennessee city to "Rocky Top" (which, of course he accomplished) with his goal of making Rocky Top, Tennessee, a must-do pilgrimage for all Tennessee fans. That dream was cut short after a serious car accident several years ago. But that never stopped him from talking about it.
Buddy was all about family first.
Buddy found love again in his later years with our beloved step-mom, Bess, whose faith, courage and passion has been an inspiration to our entire extended family.
He is preceded in death by Joyce Marie (2011) and is survived by his wife, Bess; son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Terrie Warren of Chattanooga; daughter and son-in-law, Julie Marie and Casey Lynam of Knoxville; son and daughter-in-law, Matthew and Shannon Warren of Knoxville; grandchildren; Bo, Susannah, Hank, Brandon, Beth and Seth along with (2) great-grandchildren.
