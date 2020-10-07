1/
Carl Wright
1946 - 2020
{ "" }
Carl Wright

Clinton - Carl Edward Wright, age 73 of Clinton passed away at his home on Monday, October 5, 2020 after battling cancer. Carl was born on October 23, 1946 in Clinton to the late Arthur and Tressie (Stooksbury) Wright. He was an alumnus of Clinton High School and graduated in 1964. Upon graduating, Carl served in the United States Air Force from 1964 to 1968. He held an Associate's Degree in Business and worked at the family's sawmill, Wright Lumber Company. He later ran his own delivery service as well as worked for Burkhart Enterprises and Claiborne Trucking. Carl met his wife, Paula, through a mutual friend and they were married in Rockville, Maryland on October 28, 1972.

Carl was an avid fisherman, and could often be found casting his line into the ponds at the end of the road, in the Clinch River, or on Norris Lake. He loved Gospel music and classic country and even spent some time as a Deacon of South Clinton Baptist Church and singing in the church choir.

In addition to his parents, Carl is preceded in death by his brother, Fred Wright.

Carl is survived by his loving wife of almost 48 years, Paula Lynn Carscaddon Wright, his daughter, Carley Holbrook and husband, Jamie, his son, Wesley Wright and wife, Cynthia; grandchildren, Haleigh, Natalie, Colby, Kelsey, Carson, and Elaina; sister, Wilma Brooks, and husband Larry, brother Willard Wright and wife Pat; sister in law Joyce Hanks and several nieces and nephews.

There will be a private graveside service for family and close friends on Friday, October 9, 2020. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the American Cancer Society. Holley Gamble Funeral Home in Clinton is in charge of all arrangements. www.holleygamble.com






Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Holley-Gamble Funeral Home
621 S Charles G Seivers Blvd
Clinton, TN 37716
(865) 457-2323
