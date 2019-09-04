Services
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
2:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E Zion Church
3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
3:30 PM
Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E Zion Church
3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Interment
Following Services
Oak Grove A.M.E Zion Church Cemetery
Carla Darcel Brown


1964 - 2019
Carla Darcel Brown Obituary
Carla Darcel Brown was called home August 27, 2019. A graduate of Rule High School, class of 1982, she attended Knoxville College and Rhema Bible College. She was a member/exhortor and choir member of Oak Grove A.M.E Zion Church. Carla was the Knoxville District Lay Director of Evangelism, an active member of the Greater Smoky Mountain Emmaus Community and the former Director of Knoxville District Christian Education. Carla was the owner of Brown's Construction. She also co-founded the God's Anointed Women of Vision and was 2nd Vice President of The Knoxville Branch of NAACP. Carla was an active participant in numerous organizations in the Knoxville area.

Preceded in death by her mother, Juanita Brown and grandmother, Thelma Cunningham.

Left to cherish her memory are sister, Sherry (Howard) Hensley; brothers, Douglas (Patricia) Frazier, Jeffrey and Courtney Brown and Michael Rodgers; nieces and nephews, Ulrica Frazier, Howard Sterling, Alexandra Camille and Hakeem Hensley and a host of other family and friends too numerous to name.

Thursday, September 5, 2019, the family will receive friends from 2:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. with a homegoing celebration to follow at Greater Warner Tabernacle A.M.E Zion Church 3800 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd. Reverend Dr. Cleo A. Brooks, Jr. Pastor and Reverend Tiki Dixon officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Grove A.M.E Zion Church Cemetery where a white dove release will conclude the service. Flowers may be delivered to the church the day of the service. Professional arrangements entrusted to Patton Funeral Home, Brian L. Buckmon, LFD 1-800-824-8283 or

www.pattonfuneralhome1962.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 4, 2019
