Carla Denise McGill



On Friday, October 9th, 2020 Carla Denise McGill, affectionately known as Sissy, departed this earth and returned to her heavenly father at the age of 51. Carla was born in Maryville, TN on January 22nd, 1969 to Carl McGill and Mary Jane Witt McGill. Carla attended Community Baptist Church and especially loved the fellowship that came along with the church dinners. Carla was blessed with a large and loving family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Trevor and Joseph.



Carla was preceded in death by her mother Mary Jane, step-dad Robert, grandparents Mary Jane and Jack Julian, George McGill, Georgia McGill Loggins, brother Randy McGill, cousin Brandi Carringer and aunt Dot McGill Loggins.



She is survived by her son Timmy McGill and wife Whitney, father Carl McGill and wife Kathy, grandfather Stanley Loggins, sisters Ashley McGill, Amanda Headrick and husband Taylor, Crystal Gray, brother Jimmy and wife Kathy Oaks, brother Jason Jenkins, sister in law Linda McGill, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



A celebration of life will be held at Community Baptist Church on Sunday October 25th at 2:00 p.m.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store