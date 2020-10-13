1/
Carla Denise McGill
1969 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carla's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carla Denise McGill

On Friday, October 9th, 2020 Carla Denise McGill, affectionately known as Sissy, departed this earth and returned to her heavenly father at the age of 51. Carla was born in Maryville, TN on January 22nd, 1969 to Carl McGill and Mary Jane Witt McGill. Carla attended Community Baptist Church and especially loved the fellowship that came along with the church dinners. Carla was blessed with a large and loving family and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Trevor and Joseph.

Carla was preceded in death by her mother Mary Jane, step-dad Robert, grandparents Mary Jane and Jack Julian, George McGill, Georgia McGill Loggins, brother Randy McGill, cousin Brandi Carringer and aunt Dot McGill Loggins.

She is survived by her son Timmy McGill and wife Whitney, father Carl McGill and wife Kathy, grandfather Stanley Loggins, sisters Ashley McGill, Amanda Headrick and husband Taylor, Crystal Gray, brother Jimmy and wife Kathy Oaks, brother Jason Jenkins, sister in law Linda McGill, and many loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Community Baptist Church on Sunday October 25th at 2:00 p.m.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
25
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Community Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved