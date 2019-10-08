|
Carla Faye Patty Dills
Knoxville - Carla Faye Patty Dills- age 58, of Knoxville passed away Monday, October 7, 2019. She was a great spouse, mother, grandmother, sister, and wonderful friend who loved to spend time with her grandchildren who called her Mymms; and she was loved by many. Preceded in death by husband, Phillip Patty; mother, Faye Dixon; grandmother, Mamaw Whitehead. Survived by loving husband, Mark Dills; children, Melissa (Mike) Webb, Jason (Tiffany) Patty; grandchildren, Seth, Heidi, Drake, and Dylan; her special friends Crystal, Sharon, and Angelia. The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 10, 2019, from 11:00AM -1:00PM at Bridges Funeral Home followed by the funeral service at 1:00 PM with Rev. Barry Mayfield officiating. Arrangements by Bridges Funeral Home, 5430 Rutledge Pike, 865-523-4999. www.bridgesfuneralhome.com
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel from Oct. 8 to Oct. 10, 2019