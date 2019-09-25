Services
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
(865) 577-6666
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
7:00 PM
Berry Funeral Home
3704 Chapman Highway
Knoxville, TN 37920
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Rev. Carla Latham-Cook Obituary
Rev. Carla Latham-Cook

Knoxville - Rev. Carla Latham-Cook, age 50, of Knoxville, went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was a member of Victory House of Faith. She enjoyed serving the Lord. Family will receive friends on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Berry Funeral Home, 3704 Chapman Highway, from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm with a service following at 7:00 pm. Graveside service will be Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11:00 am at Mt. Olive Cemetery. Condolences may be offered at www.berryfuneralhome.com.
Published in Knoxville News Sentinel on Sept. 25, 2019
